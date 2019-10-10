The Tbilisi City Court rejected the motion of defence of opposition MP Nika Melia, who was demanding the abolition of his measure of restraint or its replacement by another type of measure of restraint – personal surety.

The court ruled that all measures of restraint against the leader of the United National Movement (UNM), including the wearing of an electronic bracelet, remain in force as “the risks existing during the first trial remain the same.”

Tbilisi City Court held a pre-trial hearing on the case of Nika Melia today. The admissibility of evidence was discussed at the court trial.

The Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation against him under Article 225 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, on charges of organizing or managing group violence or participating in it during the June 20-21 rally in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office has been ordered to carry out electronic monitoring of Melia using an electronic bracelet.

The opposition MP was released on 30,000 GEL bail on June 27, while certain restrictions were imposed against him. Namely, he was prohibited from leaving home without previously informing law enforcers, making public statements in public areas and communicating with witnesses.

