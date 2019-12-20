BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

All necessary conditions will be created for the voters at the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9, 2020, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting December 20, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that a total of 5,575 polling stations will operate in the country.

The chairman added that all necessary conditions will be also created for the observers so that they can fulfill their mission.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source