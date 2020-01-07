BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Samir Ali – Trend:

All 123 candidates nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) for participation in the parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 have been officially registered in the district election commissions, YAP Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary Ali Ahmadov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports Jan. 7.

The YAP deserved to participate in the elections as a political party, Ahmadov said.

The deputy chairman noted that over 2,000 people applied to the district election commissions to participate in the elections.

“This means that there is great interest for Feb. 9 elections, and the registration of a great number of candidates suggests that the electoral process takes place in a democratic environment,” Ahmadov wrote. “The reality is completely opposite to the claims and false propaganda of the radical opposition.”

“I believe that our party will gain another victory on Feb. 9, and I wish the candidates success,” Ahmadov added.

