BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Migration issues, seasonal or permanent change of residence, resettlement of people from one country to another for various reasons is a normal process, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Public and Political Issues, Head of Department Ali Hasanov told Trend Nov. 21.

Hasanov noted that in the era of globalization, such processes are welcomed by various states and multinational companies. Appeals of people to the appropriate structures for legal and other assistance in order to realize this desire is quite normal, Hasanov said.

That’s because each foreign state has its own national legislation, and there is a Schengen visa system in the countries of the European Union, he added.

“Therefore, if people receive assistance in connection with resettlement within the framework of the legislation, this is normal,” Hasanov noted. “But, if this assistance is provided through illegal means, including falsification of documents about their life, activities, situation in the country of residence, then this is a crime both in Azerbaijan and in other countries. Therefore, recently there has been a process of returning of the people who, having left Azerbaijan, settled in Europe. The important point is that this process was started not by the Azerbaijani state, but by the European states.”

Regarding the fate of Azerbaijanis deported from Germany, Ali Hasanov said that Azerbaijan, as a state, is responsible for each of its citizens and they will be provided with comprehensive assistance in returning, settlement, respectively, returning to life in Azerbaijani society.

“Each state is obliged to create conditions for work, a good life for its citizens,” Hasanov noted.

“Relevant authorities investigate activities of each citizen that came back: when, why did they leave, what caused their departure, who helped them, what kind of help was provided to them – legal or illegal. Then the dealers who created an “emigrant business”, politicians and political parties that were profiteering form it will be exposed.”

“It will become clear who and under what names helped these people, why they did it and how much money they received in return, whether their profits were legal or not, whether they paid taxes or not, whether they followed the law or violated it,” Hasanov said. “I think all this will soon become clear. But, as I said earlier, this process was started not by Azerbaijan, but by European states. Because there are also our citizens among those expelled from Europe, we are participating and will participate in this matter as a party.”

Hasanov added that Azerbaijan’s migration bodies meet every arriving citizen, and the relevant investigations are underway regarding these citizens.

“People who took a group of artists out from Azerbaijan under the pretext of “lack of freedom of the press in the country”, a group of politicized people under the pretext of “lack of freedom of activity in the country” seriously damaged Azerbaijan’s image,” the official said.

“They were taking certain entrepreneurs out from the country – supposedly their rights to property and labor were infringed in Azerbaijan,” Hasanov added. “That is, as we all know, these are offenses, crimes and all of them will be investigated and the appropriate measures will be taken. As for the people or groups who committed crimes, investigations by law enforcement agencies, not only Azerbaijani, but also German and French ones, are already underway in their regard. All those involved in these crimes will be duly punished.”

“However, Azerbaijan will take care of every returning citizen, and favorable conditions will be created for those who want to live in Azerbaijan,” the presidential assistant said. “This is while those who wish to violate the laws of the country and those who act against Azerbaijan’s laws and statehood will be given the appropriate legal assessment.”

