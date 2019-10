Latvia’s flag-carrier airlinesairBalticis planning to resume flights from Riga to Yerevan beginning from May 2020, the company said Wednesday, October 9.

The company management made the decision to relaunch air communication between the two capitals following lengthy negotiations with Armenia International Airports.

The carrier will fly the Yerevan–Riga–Yerevan route twice a week on board a brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

