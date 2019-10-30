The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) organised its next AHK Impuls event for its member companies at Hyatt Meeting & Conference Centre, sponsored by Uniper Global Commodities SE. The honorary guest speaker of the event, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mr Mukhtar Babayev delivered a speech on “Main Priorities of Environmental Policy in Azerbaijan”.

During the meeting, Minister informed the participants about the measures implemented by the government in the field of environmental protection, preservation of ecological balance, and finding the rational solution to existing environmental problems. Providing the information on the current statistics regarding the air emissions in Azerbaijan, Mr Babayev stressed the importance of promotion of use of environmental friendly fuel and modernization of the air quality monitoring system in the country.

Moreover, Minister noted that increasing the use of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies to reduce impacts of climate change, cease of the use of black oil at thermal power plants, expansion of forest areas, annual reduction of volume of associated gases to the atmosphere and other measures have been undertaken to mitigate climate change impact in Azerbaijan. Mr Babayev stated that the solar power plants currently operate in Gobustan and Samukh regions, Baku’s Pirallahi, Surakhani and Sahil settlements.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that taking into consideration national context of the country, future development prospects and national interests, in its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution by 2030 Azerbaijan targets 35% reduction in the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990/base year as its contribution to the global climate change efforts.

Touching upon the greening measures taken by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mr Babayev shared the plans of the institution for the next 5 years, which include greening activities in 7000 hectare areas of Baku and Absheron Peninsula, establishment of agro-gardens along the highways, and the use of alternative sources in irrigation.

Concluding his speech Minister expressed his gratitude to the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce for the given opportunity to have the direct dialogue with representatives of the private sector.

Following the Q&A session on the enquiries of the AHK Azerbaijan members, the event was concluded with networking dinner.

