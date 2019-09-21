Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships has been organized at a high level in Baku, Secretary General of the Uzbek Gymnastics Federation, President of the Technical Committee of the Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU) Gyozal Filippova told Trend.

“We like Baku very much, we’ve been here several times. The gymnastics federations of our countries have friendly relations. As for the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, there are the most luxurious conditions for not only rhythmic gymnastics, but artistic gymnastics, tumbling, aerobics, acrobatics in Azerbaijan today. The competitions are always organized at the highest level.”

Filippova also stressed that the opening ceremony of the World Championships was memorable.

“The opening ceremony was gorgeous,” she said. “The opening ceremony turned out to be beautiful and memorable.”

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

