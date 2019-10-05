Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has responded to the provocation committed during the match of the second round of Europa League group A between Qarabağ FK and F91 Dudelange at the Josy Barthel stadium in Luxembourg, Trend reports referring to AFFA Oct. 5.

At the 30th minute, after the second goal scored by FK Qarabag, a drone carrying the “flag” of the separatist “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” was flown over the stadium.

Following this, a verbal altercation occurred between the fans and the players, as a result of which the head referee stopped the game. The game was resumed after about 20 minutes. Later, the minister of sports of Luxembourg, on behalf of the Luxembourg government, apologized to the Qarabağ FK team and its fans. Qarabağ FK won the game, 4:1.

AFFA expressed gratitude to the players of Qarabağ FK for the fact that they didn’t succumb to the provocation and coped with emotions.

Immediately after the incident, the AFFA leadership contacted the UEFA leadership. The association has already addressed the complaint to UEFA, demanding that the necessary measures be taken.

AFFA strongly condemns attempts of political provocations at football matches.

