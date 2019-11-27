The administration of President Salome Zurabishvili has finished working on the new Pardoning Rule.

As the administration explained, a special electronic program for clerical work on the issue of pardon will be introduced by January 1, 2021.

“The new rule sets criteria for discussing the cases of the inmates convicted of serious and especially grave crimes and simplifies the terms for discussing the cases of the prisoners, convicted of less serious crimes.

The President will use the pardon power in special and distinguished individual cases, which will significantly reduce the number of pardon acts.

“The act of pardon is based on the principles of humanism and the public interest, and is not a mechanism to remedy the shortcomings of the court.

Before making a final decision on pardon, the President will once again consult with relevant state agencies and experts.

The discussion of the pardon cases will be launched as soon as the new pardon rule is published,” the Administration of President said in the statement.

By Ana Dumbadze

