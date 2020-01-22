This time, four US congressmen sent a critical letter to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, congressman Adam Kinzinger posted on Twitter.

“Rep Kinzinger, Gerry Connolly, Rep Eliot Engel and Rep McCaul sent a letter to the Georgian PM with grave concerns over political targeting & a declining economic trend that spells trouble for Georgia’s path towards democratic reform & Western integration,” Kinzinger has tweeted.

A few days ago, US congressman Mullin addressed Georgian PM with an open letter, in which he expressed his concern about “Georgia’s continued decline from democratic values and the associated decay of its economic prosperity.”

“As a member of Congress, I am writing today because of my increasing concern regarding Georgia’s continued decline from democratic values and the associated decay of its economic prosperity,” he wrote.

By Ana Dumbadze

