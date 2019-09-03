Some activists from the rally titled “Shame on You” managed to enter the building of Parliament and protested the naming of Gakharia as a PM candidate. From the media lodge of the Parliament, the protestors expressed their annoyance and disapproval of Gakharia’s candidature for the PM post by using bugles, booing and shouting. Before entering the Parliament the activists gathered in front of the building, arranging the so-called “corridor of shame” in protest.

Related story: Protestors Arrange “Corridor of Shame” in front of Parliament

By Nini Dakhundaridze

source