Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker will visit Georgia on September 7.

The US Department of State reports that the US diplomat will attend an international conference in Tbilisi and will discuss Georgia’s democratic progress and transatlantic aspirations with security experts, politicians, civic activists and businessmen.

“Ambassador Reeker will join regional security experts, Georgian policymakers, civil society activists, and the business community to discuss issues affecting Georgia’s democratic progress and transatlantic aspirations, and reinforce U.S. support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, says the information spread by US Department of State.

The Department of State says the visit will strengthen the US support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The visit will end on September 11.

By Ana Dumbadze

