About one million tons of cargoes are transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway monthly, a source in the Azerbaijani transport market told Trend.

The volume of cargo transportation has increased compared to 2018 and will grow from year to year.

On October 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway was built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.

The BTK can significantly reduce the time of delivery of goods from China to Europe via Azerbaijan, which makes this route especially attractive.

