Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Since the beginning of its implementation Feb. 1, 2019, 450 companies have connected to the “Green Corridor” system, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Ismayil Huseynov said at the second session of the International Caspian Energy Forum, Trend reports Sept. 19.

“Green Corridor” is a customs clearance system, which allows release of goods and means of transport into the customs territory of Azerbaijan without their physical evaluation based on short import declaration submitted electronically in advance and in accordance with risk assessment results upon implementation of information and registration procedures defined by customs legislation.

Huseynov noted that the number of appeals to the committee on connecting to the system by companies conducting foreign trade activities has reached 600.

Noting the advantages and the importance of influence of the system that was launched this year on Azerbaijan’s trade, Huseynov added that the participation of the State Customs Committee in the trade turnover that passes through the “Green Corridor” is almost zero.

“At the moment, export and import of the companies participating in the “Green Corridor” system is 30 and 22 percent of the total volume, respectively,” he said.

