Abkhazia is ready to host Russian tourists whose holidays in Georgia have been canceled, – so-called Deputy Minister of Tourism of Sokhumi regime, Astamur Barcic, stated.

“We have warm sea, fresh air, and hospitable people. We’ve also developed mountain and extreme tourism,” Barcic said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree prohibiting Russian airlines from carrying Russian citizens to Georgia from July 8. The relevant order is published on the Kremlin website.

By Ana Dumbadze

