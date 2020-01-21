BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As many as 95 candidates have withdrawn their candidacies for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Jan. 21.

Panahov reminded that members of 19 political parties are represented in the elections, and 1,542 candidates have been registered so far.

