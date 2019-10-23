8% of Moscow’s taxi drivers are Armenian citizens, Deputy Head of the Russian capital’s Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure Dmitry Pronin revealed Wednesday, October 23.

“Foreign citizens make up more than 50% of all drivers. Among them, 30% are citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 14% – Tajikistan, 8% – Armenia, 15% – Uzbekistan, 11% – Azerbaijan and 1% – Georgia,” Echo of Moscow cited Pronin as saying.

According to him, foreigners in Moscow work as taxi drivers with their national driver’s licenses.

