It was the Primetime Emmy Awards, and it was a night of surprises—like “Fleabag”‘s win for Best Comedy Series, and the total shutout for perennial favorite “Veep”—and expected wins, like “Game of Thrones” taking Best Drama Series, and love for “Saturday Night Live” resulting in two trophies. John Oliver also doubled up, winning Variety Talk Series as well as Writing. In the Limited Series race, “Chernobyl prevailed”, taking three trophies including the top prize, Deadline says.

Perhaps the most drama, of course, came from the ever-evolving battle between the vanguard of prestige cable, HBO, and the upstart streamer fast becoming the new establishment, Netflix. Coming into tonight, the two were nearly neck-a-neck with Creative Arts wins, but HBO, which had a narrow advantage, cemented its lead with 34 wins to Netflix’s 27. It seemed like a two-horse race at the start of the evening, but the wins by “Fleabag” put Amazon Prime Video into the race in a big way—it wound up taking 15 wins total over the three evenings.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which were held Sunday, September 22, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Game Of Thrones HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Killing Eve BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd. Jodie Comer as Villanelle

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Ozark • Reparations Netflix • Media Rights Capital Jason Bateman, Directed by

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Pose FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions Billy Porter as Pray Tell

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ozark Netflix • Media Rights Capital Julia Garner

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Succession • Nobody Is Ever Missing HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions Jesse Armstrong, Written by

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Game Of Thrones HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Saturday Night Live • Host: Adam Sandler NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Don Roy King, Directed by

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television Dan Gurewitch, Senior Writer Jeff Maurer, Senior Writer Jill Twiss, Senior Writer Juli Weiner, Senior Writer Tim Carvell, Written by Raquel D’Apice, Written by Josh Gondelman, Written by Daniel O’Brien, Written by John Oliver, Written by Owen Parsons, Written by Charlie Redd, Written by Joanna Rothkopf, Written by Ben Silva, Written by Seena Vali, Written by

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Fosse/Verdon FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) Netflix • House of Tomorrow

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

When They See Us Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures Craig Mazin, Written by

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

A Very English Scandal Amazon Prime • Blueprint and Amazon Studios Ben Whishaw

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures Johan Renck, Directed by

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES

The Act Hulu • UCP, Eat the Cat, Writ Large Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul’s Drag Race VH1 • World of Wonder Productions Pamela Post, Executive Producer Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer Randy Barbato, Executive Producer Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer Tom Campbell, Executive Producer RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer Steven Corfe, Executive Producer Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer Bruce McCoy, Co-Executive Producer Michele Mills, Co-Executive Producer Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer John Polly, Producer Michelle Visage, Producer Jen Passovoy, Producer

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Barry HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Bill Hader as Barry

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag • Episode 1 Amazon Prime • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios Harry Bradbeer, Directed by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag • Episode 1 Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Written by

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon Prime • Amazon Studios Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

