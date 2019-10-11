Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

From January to September 2019, 700,000 tons of Russian cargo were transported along the Azerbaijani railways, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 11.

Gurbanov added that there is an increase in the transportation of goods from Turkmenistan, too.

“Cargo transportation is also growing along the Lapis Lazuli transport corridor [on Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey route],” the chairman said.

