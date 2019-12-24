BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) will consider appeals related to the municipal elections held in Azerbaijan Dec. 23, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that seven appeals have been received by the Commission in connection with the election process.

The chairman said that the appeals will be considered according to the Electoral Code.

Municipal elections were held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections were held on 118 constituencies. The voting took place at 5,049 polling stations. The municipal elections were monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

