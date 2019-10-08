Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Kamala Mammadova – Trend:

5G technologies are expected to bring $34 billion to the economies of the CIS countries during the next 15 years, Trend reports referring to the research “Mobile Economy: Russia and CIS 2019” by GSMA association.

According to the forecasts, the number of mobile connections to 5G in Russia and the CIS countries will reach 54 million by 2025, which will reach 13 percent of all connections.

The mobile communication operators have invested about $27.3 billion in the development of 5G technologies during six years, the report said.

The new technologies will be first launched by Russia and Belarus in 2020, by Kazakhstan in 2021, by Azerbaijan in 2022.

Azerbaijan’s Azercell mobile communication operator is interested in introducing 5G technologies in Azerbaijan and intends to prepare the country’s existing infrastructure for the new era of technology. The mobile communication of the new generation is planned to be tested in 2020.

