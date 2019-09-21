Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR evacuated about 500 oil workers from offshore stationary platforms for security purposes, Trend reports referring to the company.

SOCAR intensified security measures in connection with a sharp deterioration of weather conditions, which is expected to last until September 22.

The personnel who remained at sea in connection with the production process were ordered to work less in the open air. The duty was organized. The vessels, including the fire department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, are on duty at all oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea.

BP Azerbaijan, the operator of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli offshore projects, continues to operate as usually despite the stormy weather, the company told Trend.

There are the rules for carrying out the work carefully in adverse weather conditions, especially in the open air. The company’s entire personnel at sea and at the coastal terminal operate in accordance with these regulations.

According to the rules, the equipment is not repaired or replaced on open areas of offshore platforms in case of strong wind, high waves, etc. The operation of cranes with heavy loads is also prohibited. Other necessary restrictions are introduced for the safety of people and equipment.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported that the northwest wind intensified up to 20 meters per second in Pirallahi settlement, Sumgayit and Baku city, up to 19 meters per second in Bail settlement, up to 18 meters per second in Mashtaga and Naftalan settlements, 16 meters per second on the Oil Rocks.

According to the Oil Rocks station, the wave height reaches 2.3 meters.

