BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As of Nov. 16, 2019, 499 observers have been registered in Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) in connection with the upcoming municipal elections in the country, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting Nov. 18, Trend reports.

Panahov said that 72 observers have been accredited in the CEC, and 427 – in the precinct election commissions.

The municipal elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Dec. 23, 2019.

The last municipal elections were held in the country on Dec. 23, 2014.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source