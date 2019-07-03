The 48th round of internationally mediated Geneva negotiations will be held today. The Georgian side is going to raise the issue of closure of the Enguri Bridge at the so-called border with occupied Abkhazia region and the imposition of limitations to free movement during the talks.

“Nobody is interested in a further escalation of the situation. The main thing is to achieve de-escalation in this direction, as long as the background is already tense. One of the main topics of the meeting is the latest developments related to the closure of the occupation line, which has worsened the current humanitarian situation in the region. In addition, all the issues related to the Geneva talks, including the humanitarian and security situation on the ground, human rights situation and illegal detentions will also be raised at the meeting. The Georgian side will once again raise the issue of the death of Otkhozoria, Tatunashvili, Basharuli, and Kvaratskhelia,” the Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia told media representatives.

By Ana Dumbadze

