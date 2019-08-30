Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The second day of the Competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics started in the National Gymnastics Arena on Aug. 30, Trend reports.

Today, during the competition, gymnasts in the pre-junior age category will demonstrate their skills in exercises without equipment, as well as with a rope and a hoop. Athletes in the junior age category will perform with a rope, ball, clubs and ribbon, and adult gymnasts will compete in exercises with a hoop/rope, ball, clubs and ribbon.

The competitions will be held until August 31.

In the individual program, gymnasts in the age categories of “youngsters” (born in 2009-2011), “pre-juniors” (born in 2007-2008), “juniors” (born in 2004-2006) and “seniors” (born 2003 and earlier) will perform at the competitions.

During the three-day tournament, more than 100 gymnasts will participate in the competitions representing “Ojag Sport” Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, “AyUlduz” Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sport Club, Gymkids Club, Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zira Cultural Center as well as Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir cities and Shaghan settlement.

