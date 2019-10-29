BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

The 2nd ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival was held in Baku with a view to contributing to the development of Azerbaijani animation.

The theme of 2nd ANIMAFILM was Czech animation. Czech animated films have been screened under the non-competition program of the festival. The poster of the festival was developed by the famous Czech animation director Filip Posivac.

The first day of the festival hosted a conference which was dedicated to the history of Azerbaijani animation along with screenings of dozens of local and international animated films for children and adults. For the next two days, as in the previous year, animation workshops were organized for children of different age groups.

The workshops were led by French and Greek animators. In the course of the festival, jury programs, presentations of Greek and Czech animation, competition programs and other events took place. This festival was the continuation of the 1st ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival (2018) which is an annual event and aims at promoting the development of animation art in Azerbaijan.

This year, a children’s jury was established at the festival, which was a novelty. The selection of child jury members was made by Elchin Hami Akhundov, a well-known animation director and honored art worker in Azerbaijan. According to the terms of the festival, the winner of the competition for the “Best animated film for children” has been selected by the five members of the children’s jury.

The slogan of ANIMAFILM in 2019 is “a new look at tradition and development.” Entries for this year’s festival were made via FilmFreeway, the largest international film festival platform.

More than 268 applications from 50 countries have been submitted to the competition program of the festival. Winners of the competitions were announced on the last day of the festival, October 20, 2019.

The Winners of the 2nd ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival were announced on the closing ceremony of the festival:

1) Best Short Animated Film (up to 20 minutes)

Daughter, director Daria Kashcheeva, Czech Republic

2) Best Short Animated Film for Children (up to 10 minutes)

Papito, directors Sarika Persaud, Kenneth Rosen, US

3) Best Original Screenplay for a Short Animated Film

Blowing, authors Mahammed Zare, Raana Vaezi, Islamic Republic of Iran

4) Audience Award

Mother on a Tree (1986), director Frangiz Kurbanova, Azerbaijan

Masud Panachi, the laureate of the 1st ANIMAFILM Golden Boat Award, has been leading the international jury.

This year, the organizing committee of ANIMAFILM festival has rewarded prominent figures Frangiz Kurbanova and Elchin Hami Akhundov with Golden Boat Award for their invaluable contribution to Azerbaijani animation.

This year, a colorful catalog with annotations of each contestant, as well as films and screenplays to be presented at the festival, has been published in both Azerbaijani and English languages. An electronic version of the catalog, festival program, as well as more information about the festival are available to download on the official website www.animafilm.az

The founder and organizer of ANIMAFILM Festival is “PERI FILM” Ltd.

