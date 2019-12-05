BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

The 26th OSCE Ministerial Council is opening today in Bratislava, the Slovak capital, Trend reports.

More than 40 foreign ministers of the OSCE member states are expected to attend the meeting, which is held under the motto “For people, dialogue and stability”.

The foreign ministers of the OSCE member states and partner countries, other representatives of states and governments will discuss security issues in Europe and other regions of the world and existing problems.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by a delegation led by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source