The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Oct. 10, Trend reports.

Today, gymnasts in the “youngsters” age category will perform, taking part in exercises without an apparatus, with a hoop and clubs.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held from October 10 to 13. In the individual program competitions, young gymnasts (born in 2009-2011), “pre-juniors” (2007-2008) and juniors (2004-2006) will perform in group exercises of teams in the age categories of “youngsters” and “pre-juniors.”

Alongside with 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will be held on October 10-13.

The Rhythmic gymnasts will start the 4-day national tournament first. The participants will compete for the medals in the age categories of “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”. The gymnasts will perform in individual program as well as within mixed pairs, trios and groups among the age categories of “seniors”, “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”.

Over 200 athletes from Baku and regions are expected to participate at the events in both gymnastics disciplines.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli will compete for the medals.

