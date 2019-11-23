The 2020 edition of Yerevan Wine Days will be held on May 1 and 2 on the section of Saryan-Moskovyan streets from Pushkin to Spendiaryan intersections and Tumanyan street to Parpetsi intersection, from 17:00 to 23:00, the organizers said in a Facebook event.

Every year the event takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of May on several central streets of Yerevan.

On May 1 and 2, wine-lovers, both locals and tourists, have a wide choice to try the best wines made of endemic sorts of grapes, to taste the full spectrum of white, red and rose wines, combining them with their favorite Armenian delicacies, a wide range of cheeses or with the tastiest dishes of world cuisine.

“If you are unsure of how to match wine & food, then the best international and Armenian wine experts will share with you the secrets of wine tasting and matching. We will announce about the schedule of master classes, names of specialists and ticket sales from February,” people behind the initiative said.

This year Yerevan Wine Days is dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Martiros Saryan. Therefore, the colors of Saryan will become an integral part of the event. A master class competition will be held in front of Saryan’s house – museum.

Lively music, bright and new decorative lights, friendly atmosphere and cool spring evenings “will make the visitors’ days cheerful, unforgettable and at the same time full of cultural entertainment.”

The entrance to the event is free for everyone. However, to taste the presented wines you need to buy special packages for AMD 7,000. The package includes a lanyard case, a wine glass, a brochure with 15 coupons and full information about the wine makers, discount coupons for the presented restaurants, as well as other discounts. The brochure includes list of wines and the number of coupons each costs. The wine glasses also will be sold separately for 1500 AMD and coupons for 250 AMD.

