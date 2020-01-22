The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region has partnered with Census 2020 to ensure a complete count of the Armenian-American community, Asbarez reports.

2020 Census Questionnaires will be sent out in mid-March, and it is vital that the Armenian American community identifies their race/national origin as “Armenian” to secure federal funding for community services and programs, ANCA says. Census data is used to determine how over $700 billion in Federal Government funding is allocated each year.

Historically, the Armenian community has been under-counted. While an estimated 1.5 million Armenian-Americans live in the U.S., Census data captures fewer than 500,000. In California, where the Armenian population is over 1,000,000, Census records under 250,000. That means the Armenian-American community nation-wide has been missing out on tens of millions of dollars in funding for community services including (but not limited to):

–Funding programs and educational resources in Armenian schools;

–Servicing our elderly population through in-home care and nursing tailored to the needs of the Armenian-American community;

–Funding healthcare and medical services in Armenian communities;

–Armenian language services to accommodate our community needs.

The United States Census of 2020, will be the twenty-fourth United States Census. National Census Day, the reference day used for the census, will be April 1, 2020. This is the first U.S. census to offer options to respond online or by phone, in addition to the option to respond on a paper form as with previous censuses.

