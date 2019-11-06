Georgia Defense and Security Conference (GDSC) is being held in Batumi city of the Ajara region on November 6-7.

The 13th conference of its kind is being hosted by the Hilton Hotel in Batumi.

The Defense and Security Conference has been a unique form in the region for the last 13 years where challenges to the Euro-Atlantic security and regional stability are discussed.

High-ranking Georgian and foreign politicians, military experts and representatives of civil society, mass media and academic circles are taking part in the conference.

The Conference was opened by the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili.

She stressed the importance of the conference and noted that Georgia has managed to remain “an island of stability” throughout the region.

“Georgia has managed to remain an island of stability, and has succeeded not to let its economic and democratic development be adversely affected, but the efforts to achieve this have to be maintained and redoubled to prevent terrorism of encroaching on Georgia’s territory. That means more information exchanges with our partners and more transparency and controls on our borders and on movements over them,” she said.

By Ana Dumbadze

source