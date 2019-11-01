Georgian businessman Mamuka Khazaradze, the founder of TBC Bank and Anaklia Development Consortium, who recently established new public movement Lelo, announced 12 more members of the Movement.

The new members are:

Tornike Chikovani – Lawyer, President of the NGO League of Rights;

Gogita Datukishvili – Pharmacist, Quality Management Consultant;

Marina Mamuchashvili – Artist, currently art teacher;

Giorgi Zouriani – Production Management Specialist;

Aleksandre Chubinidze – Architect, Invited Professor at Art Academy and University of Georgia;

Guram Dolenjashvili – Artist, Honorary Academician of the Academy of Arts;

Tamar Buadze – Business Administration Specialist;

Tornike Adamashvili – Head of the NGO “Regional Cinema Association”;

Vache Chinchaladze – Commercial Manager of Georgian Food Production Company;

Mamuka Makharadze – Coach, athlete;

Nukri Tatishvili – Engineer-geologist;

Tamar Chalaganidze – Communications specialist.

Khazaradze recently announced that the political party under the name ‘Lelo’ will be founded on December 12, 2019, adding that the office of the party will be located in Tbilisi Central, the central railway station of Tbilisi with an adjacent shopping mall.

“Lelo Party will be established on December 12. Despite the fact that several thousand people have already joined us, membership is still open. I will be the one to personally meet and welcome future party members, in order to lead the country to victory and overcome the current defeatist attitude.

Our party office will be opened in Tbilisi Central by the end of the year, as this is a place which is accessible for everyone, where passengers traveling from the regions of Georgia gather and the problems of every citizen come together. We will have a dialogue with each of them. Lelo will be your party. We must free ourselves of this situation through joint forces,” he said.

Georgian businessman established the new public movement on September 12, in western Georgia, in the Black Sea village of Anaklia.

Lelo’s main goal is to win the parliamentary elections in 2020 and, in Khazaradze’s words, “completely change the grave situation in the country created under the rule of the current government of Georgia.”

By Ana Dumbadze

Related Story: Mamuka Khazaradze: Political Party ‘Lelo’ will be Founded on December 12

source