Police have arrested 11 more members of an organized criminal network for child trafficking and producing pornographic materials. More precisely, they are accused of child trafficking and illegal making and sale of pornographic works containing their images. The detainees face 17 to 20 years in jail or a life sentence.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimer Borsvadze has reported at the briefing that among the detainees are parents of minors and a teacher.”Investigation revealed that the detainees involved their under-aged children in the production of pornographic materials. In return for a payment, children were brought by their parents to the conspiratorially arranged photo salon in Tbilisi belonging to the citizen of the United States where pornographic photo-video materials were produced for further distribution abroad,” the agency has reported.

Ministry of the Interior of Georgia, Prosecutor General’s Office, Europol, law enforcers from the United States and Australia – all contributed to detecting the offenders. The scheme was figured out back in September. 22 people have since then been arrested in relation to the crime altogether.By Nini DakhundaridzeImage source: Ministry of Internal Affairs.

source